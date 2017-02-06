ACS International Activities Committee Global Innovation Grant

Applications are being accepted for the ACS International Activities Committee’s Global Innovation Grant, which assists ACS divisions, committees, local sections, and international chapters with travel, projects, and events. The grants, which are between $1,000 and $5,000, aim to spur new international collaborations and partnerships dedicated to solutions to global challenges. To apply, visit www.acs.org/gig, or e-mail intlacts@acs.org. Applications are due on Feb. 17.
