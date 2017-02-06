ACS hosts reception for new officers

The American Chemical Society welcomed its new officers during a reception in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 25. The annual event provides an opportunity for ACS governance, staff, and guests from scientific organizations and funding agencies to interact with ACS’s new officers. Pictured above, from left, are Treasurer Brian A. Bernstein, Secretary Flint H. Lewis, President-Elect Peter K. Dorhout, President Allison A. Campbell, Immediate Past-President Donna J. Nelson, Executive Director and CEO Thomas Connelly, and Board Chair Pat Confalone. During her remarks, Campbell shared her goals this year of advocating for science, demystifying science for the public, and collaborating with other scientific societies. “I’m really excited to be here, and I’m grateful to the membership for putting their trust in me,” she said. “It’s an honor to be a part of ACS.”
