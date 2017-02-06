Bruker bolts on new capabilities

Instrument maker Bruker has completed transactions to advance its position in nanomaterials and biomedical imaging. In one deal, Bruker acquired Minnesota-based Hysitron, a maker of nanomechanical test equipment with annual sales of about $20 million. Separately, Bruker entered a multiyear agreement giving it nonexclusive rights to Tomography Corp.’s imaging algorithms. Bruker says the software will expand applications for its micro- and nanotomography scanners.
