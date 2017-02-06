Call for papers for green chemistry conference

Abstracts are being accepted for the 21st Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference, which will take place on June 13–15 in Reston, Va. The conference theme is “Making Our Way to a Sustainable Tomorrow” and will address critical topics such as the design of sustainable chemicals, flexible chemical manufacturing, more efficient processes, green chemistry curricula, circular economy considerations, sustainable materials, academic-industry collaborations, and chemicals policy. Early-bird registration will be open on Feb. 15 and remain open until April 28. To submit an abstract, visit www.gcande.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter