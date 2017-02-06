Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chemical firms succeed with specialties

Fourth-quarter results show importance of demand for consumer products

by Melody M. Bomgardner
February 6, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Earnings reports from U.S. chemical firms show they ended 2016 relatively unscathed by an uneven and challenging global business environment. Notably, demand for consumer-oriented specialties buoyed results in the fourth quarter.

Fourth-quarter results

[+]Enlarge
Industry ends year on strong note despite lower prices. nm = not meaningful
Source: companies
This image shows the percentage increase in earnings and sales at chemical firms in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to last year.
Industry ends year on strong note despite lower prices. nm = not meaningful
Source: companies

But the slow upswing in demand came amid cost-cutting, restructuring, acquisitions and divestments, and negative currency impacts due to the strong dollar. Those factors produced the mixed financial results posted by Dow Chemical, DuPont, and other early-reporting firms.

For example, Dow’s fourth-quarter sales soared by almost 14% to $13 billion compared to last year’s fourth-quarter, primarily due to the addition of Dow Corning’s silicones business.

In contrast, DuPont changed the timing of new seed rollouts, resulting in a 2% decrease in overall sales. It reported volume growth at other major businesses including performance materials and industrial biosciences.

Both firms saw big earnings increases for the quarter. Dow’s $1.1 billion in profits beat analyst expectations, and DuPont came back from a big loss last year to earn $263 million in the fourth quarter.

Eastman Chemical, Praxair, and Ashland reported strong demand for consumer-related specialty chemicals, but earnings were lower than last year, as sales at other businesses lagged.

Chemical executives said they expect continued earnings growth in 2017 of as much as 9–12%, not including currency impacts. But Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris and Air Products CEO Seifi Ghasemi voiced differing views about how political changes in the U.S. and Europe may affect their industry’s fortunes.

In a conference call with analysts, Liveris praised the Trump Administration, which he said “really has articulated a focus on structural reforms in several areas, including competitive taxes, smart regulation, and fair trade rules.” The President has tapped Liveris to head an effort to turn around U.S. manufacturing.

But Ghasemi, in a report to investors, wrote, “The new Administration in the U.S. has not yet articulated its full economic and foreign policy.” He also sounded a note of caution about the U.K.’s exit from the European Union and said the two factors make the firm “more cautious in our outlook.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First-quarter chemical results fall
Dow post strong fourth quarter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical firms struggle in first quarter

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE