Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Chemist among Quebec shooting victims

Khaled Belkacemi was doing research on green chemistry and functional foods

by Linda Wang
February 1, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Laval University
Khaled Belkacemi
Photo of Khaled Belkacemi.
Credit: Laval University
Khaled Belkacemi

A chemistry professor was among six people killed during a shooting on Sunday at a Quebec City mosque. Khaled Belkacemi, 60, was a professor in the Faculty of Agriculture & Food Sciences at Laval University.

“He was a cultured and passionate man and very involved within the faculty,” says Jean-Claude Dufour, dean of the Faculty of Agriculture & Food Sciences at Laval University. “His remarkable contributions will endure despite his sudden passing, which deeply saddens us all.”

Belkacemi’s research focused on the use of heterogeneous catalysis in food chemistry and in the conversion of biomass and food waste. He earned an M.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Sherbrooke in 1986 and later earned a Ph.D. from the same university in 1990. He also earned a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the Algerian Ministry of Higher Education in 1995.

“He firmly believed that his work in food engineering should result in concrete applications for the industry,” says Sylvie Turgeon, director of the Institute of Nutrition and Functional Foods, which Belkacemi was a faculty member of. “All those who knew him will remember him as an eminent researcher, but also as a man of great kindness.”

Belkacemi was also a member of the Center for Green Chemistry and Catalysis in Quebec. “We are deeply shocked by this vicious attack and saddened for the loss of a great colleague,” say Andre Charette and Chao-Jun Li, codirectors of the center, in a joint statement to C&EN. “Professor Khaled Belkacemi provided valuable contributions on the subject of heterogeneous catalysis for the conversion of renewable biomass into high-valued chemical products, and he was a very cheerful and supportive member of the center.”

“Khaled believed a lot in green chemistry,” says Paul Angers, a professor at the Food Sciences Department at Laval University. “He developed catalysts to do chemical transformation on molecules of dairy transformation residues, for example. He then modified those molecules into polymers that would be turned into bio­degradable plastic.”

Belkacemi, who immigrated to Canada from Algeria, is survived by his wife, Safia Hamoudi, who is also a professor of the Faculty of Agriculture & Food Sciences at Laval University, and their three children. On Facebook, his son Amir Belkacemi wrote that his father “left his country to give a chance to his family to live far away from the horror.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Keki H. Gharda
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Leone Spiccia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Marco A. Satyro

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE