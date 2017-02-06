Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemists solve olefin hydration challenge

Researchers develop green catalytic method with anti-Markovnikov selectivity for converting olefins to alcohols

by Stephen K. Ritter
February 6, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Building on recent developments in photoredox chemistry, a team led by Aiwen Lei of Wuhan University has found a new solution to one of chemistry’s long-standing synthetic challenges: the catalytic anti-Markovnikov hydration of olefins (ACS Catal. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.6b03388). Direct addition of water to olefins to make alcohols is a well-developed industrial chemical reaction. For most olefins, this hydration process involves using an acid catalyst, such as sulfuric or phosphoric acid, and follows Markovnikov’s rule, in which the hydroxyl group bonds to the double-bond carbon that has the greater number of carbon–carbon bonds. For terminal olefins, the process produces secondary alcohols. The anti-Markovnikov hydration of olefins, in which the selectivity is reversed and the hydroxyl group bonds to the carbon on the other end of the double bond, converts terminal olefins to primary alcohols. But catalytic anti-Markovnikov olefin hydration is not straightforward; it requires indirect hydro­boration/oxidation with borane reagents and peroxides or precious-metal catalysts. Those approaches can be costly, generate significant waste, or are hazardous on a large scale. Lei and coworkers found that a mesityl-substituted methylacridinum photocatalyst in conjunction with diphenyl disulfide as a hydrogen-transfer catalyst avoids those problems and delivers high yields of a variety of aliphatic and aromatic alcohols from terminal and internal olefins on a gram scale.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE