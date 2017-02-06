Dow will sell polymer unit to SK

As part of its bid to get its merger with DuPont past antitrust regulators, Dow Chemical has agreed to sell its Primacor ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) copolymers business to South Korea’s SK Global Chemical for $370 million. The deal includes plants in Freeport, Texas, and Tarragona, Spain. DuPont operates an EAA business under the Nucrel name. Such polymers act as an adhesive layer in packages containing metal foil. The two companies continue to negotiate with regulators about their combined agricultural businesses.
