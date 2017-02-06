DuPont R&D labs get new tenant

Nemours Children’s Health is moving 68 scientists into DuPont’s Experimental Station in Wilmington, Del. The researchers will occupy nearly 9,000 m2 on two floors of Building 400, where DuPont scientists developed the blood pressure drug Cozaar. There, Nemours’ scientists will research pediatric cancer, lung disease, neurology, and other areas. Last month, DuPont said it would put $200 million into the Experimental Station as it seeks to attract non-DuPont tenants to the facility. Nemours was founded in 1936 through an endowment from Alfred I. DuPont.
