GM and Honda pair up for fuel cells

General Motors and Honda have formed a joint venture to produce hydrogen fuel cells to power future vehicles from both firms. The fuel cells will be produced in Brownstown, Mich., where GM makes battery packs. The two will spend $85 million on the venture, which is expected to open around 2020 and create 100 new jobs. GM and Honda have been working together since 2013 to make fuel cells more affordable. Honda started selling its first fuel-cell car, the Clarity, to U.S. customers in December.
