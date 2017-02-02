Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Jury backs Evonik in dispute over olefin metathesis patent

Materia ordered to pay $1.5 million for violating competitor’s intellectual property

by Marc S. Reisch
February 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A specialty chemical materials plant.
Credit: Elevance Renewable Sciences
Elevance Renewable Sciences licensed patents from Evonik and Materia for this olefin metathesis facility in Indonesia.

A federal jury has ordered technology and catalyst firm Materia to pay Evonik Industries royalties of more than $1.5 million in a dispute over the ownership of a key patent covering ruthenium-based olefin metathesis catalysts used to make plastics and specialty oleochemicals.

However, the jury also decided that Materia had not willfully or maliciously violated the Evonik patent. It did not assess punitive damages.

The Delaware jury’s decision may end a seven-year-old dispute covering academic patents licensed to Materia based on discoveries by Robert H. Grubbs of Caltech and other scientists. Grubbs, along with Yves Chauvin and Richard R. Schrock, shared the 2005 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their role in the discovery of olefin metathesis.

According to Evonik, an earlier ruling by the judge hearing the case denied the validity of Materia’s opposing patent. “A significant number of Materia’s metathesis catalysts and some products they make with them are now covered by our patent,” an Evonik spokesman says. “They will need to take a license and pay royalties in the future.”

But Materia says the dispute isn’t over. “There are issues remaining that could reverse the decision,” says J.J. Dupré, the firm’s legal affairs director. Materia’s patents, he says, remain in force, and the legal tussle will have little effect on the firm’s ability to service clients’ catalyst needs.

The situation is different in Europe, where the European Patent Office revoked Evonik’s European ruthenium catalyst patent in 2012 because it lacked an inventive step. Thus Evonik cannot force Materia to pay a license on catalysts it might make in Europe.

C&EN was unable to talk with Grubbs by press time, but the chemist earlier said the dispute is not so much about science as it is about a large company oppressing a smaller one. The science “had been presented in the open literature and settled,” he said.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Umicore buys Evonik’s metathesis IP
Solvay charges Chinese firm with patent infringement
Berkeley to get its CRISPR patent

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE