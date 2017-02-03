Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

New mechanism for a methylating enzyme

Radical SAM enzyme uses unexpected molecule as a methyl donor

by Celia Henry Arnaud
February 3, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A team of researchers in China has found a reaction mechanism unprecedented for the many enzymes that add methyl groups to biomolecules.

Most of these so-called methyltransferases depend on S-adenosylmethionine (SAM) as a methyl donor, plucking off the molecule’s methyl group and relocating it either through an SN2 mechanism or through a radical mechanism. Many scientists thought this type of SAM-dependent enzyme exclusively produced S-adenosylhomocysteine as a coproduct during the transfer.

Reaction scheme of the mechanism of the NosN methyltransferase.
The radical SAM methyltransferase NosN converts one S-adenosylmethionine to a dAdo radical (blue) that initiates the reaction and another to 5′-methylthioadenosine (red), which acts as the methyl donor.

A team led by Qi Zhang of Fudan University reports that’s not always the case. NosN, a class C radical SAM methyltransferase involved in the biosynthesis of a thiopeptide antibiotic, uses a different methyl donor and produces thioadenosine as a coproduct (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2017, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201609948). Knowledge of this mechanism could help researchers reengineer the enzyme to produce other compounds, Zhang says.

Although NosN uses two SAM molecules, neither of them serves directly as the methyl donor. Instead, one SAM molecule is converted into a 5′-deoxyadenosine (dAdo) radical, which initiates the reaction. The other SAM molecule is converted into 5′-methylthioadenosine (MTA). It is this MTA that acts as the methyl donor. Thioadenosine is released as a coproduct.

Previously, researchers thought the dAdo radical abstracted a hydrogen atom from SAM to produce a radical cation, but that’s an energetically unfavorable process.

“Our study shows that nature has solved this problem by simply converting SAM to MTA as a direct donor,” Zhang says.

The finding is “potentially exciting,” says Squire J. Booker, a chemistry professor at Penn State University whose group elucidated the mechanism for class A radical SAM methylases. “No one really liked the idea of a 5′-deoxyadenosyl radical abstracting a hydrogen atom from another molecule of bound SAM” because of the large amount of energy needed to break the bond, he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Structure reveals why radical enzyme isn’t radical
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For radical enzyme catalysis, an organometallic intermediate is pinpointed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme’s Elusive Proton Donor Found

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE