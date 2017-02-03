Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

New sunscreens inspired by nature

UV-protecting molecules made by microorganisms could be modified for humans

by Sarah Everts
February 3, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Humans aren’t the only organisms that need sunscreen to avoid DNA damage inflicted by ultraviolet light. Many tiny inhabitants of shallow waters such as cyanobacteria and algae also need sun protection, but they make their own. A team led by Diego Sampedro at the University of La Rioja were inspired to design new sun protection for humans based on these microbe-produced sunscreens.

The scientists focused on a family of small molecules called mycosporine-like amino acids (MAA), which contain a central cyclohexenone or cyclohexenimine ring that is further decorated by a variety of chemical substitutions (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2017, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201611627).

These molecules have a lot of characteristics desired by sunscreen makers: They’re low weight, they’re thermally and photochemically stable, and they dissipate the energy from absorbed UV light as heat. The molecules’ downside is their elaborate chemical decoration: Building many of these MAAs in a lab takes more than a dozen steps—too many to make their production financially feasible for sunscreen makers.

So Sampedro’s team used computer modeling of MAAs to predict the simplest core structure that might still produce desirable UV protection. Using this as a starting scaffold, the team built a collection of analogs that were more amenable to large-scale production. When the team added its new compounds to commercial products, the sunscreens boosted protection against both UV-A and UV-B wavelengths.

The team hopes the molecules could provide UV protection in nonsunscreen applications as additives to polymers, resins, paints, or coatings.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Looking to nature for new sunscreens﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Synthetic melanins display tunable properties
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biocompatible Material Contains Sunscreen From The Sea

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE