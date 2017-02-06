Next Program-in-a-Box will feature the chemistry of sports

On Feb. 21 at 7 PM EST, ACS will host a Program-in-a-Box event, where participating local sections and student chapters from around the world will tune in simultaneously to a live broadcast on the chemistry of sports. The free interactive event, held twice a year, is coproduced by the ACS Multimedia Lab and the Undergraduate Programs Office.
Now in its fifth year, Program-in-a-Box simplifies the process of organizing a local section or student chapter event by providing a kit containing materials to host a watch party. Event organizers receive a box from ACS that contains promotional materials, discussion guides, resource packets for participants, raffle prizes, and other event-planning tools.
During the broadcast, participants will learn about the materials being created to enable athletes to perform better and stay safer, as well as how analytical chemistry is advancing to detect banned performance-enhancing substances. Speakers will answer questions, and participants can network with others who are tuned in to the broadcast.
For more information about Program-in-a-Box or to register for the upcoming event, visit www.acs.org/PIB. The deadline to register is Feb. 8.
