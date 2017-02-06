ACS’s magazine for undergraduate student members, inChemistry, has moved online. The magazine covers educational topics unique to chemistry majors, including graduate school, the job market, professional skills development, innovative scientific advances, and ACS student chapter activities, as well as getting the most out of college and ACS. To read the magazine, visit inchemistry.acs.org.
