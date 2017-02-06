SK Capital buys ingredients maker

Private equity firm SK Capital has acquired Niacet, a maker of organic salts such as sodium acetate and calcium propionate used as buffering agents, flavor ingredients, and bakery preservatives. The firm employs 190 people in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Tiel, the Netherlands. SK Capital says the purchase of the business, once owned by Union Carbide but operated since 1978 by the Brannen family, will complement its expertise in specialty ingredients.
