Seeking ACS scholars

Applications are being accepted for the ACS Scholars Program, which awards renewable scholarships to underrepresented minority students who want to enter chemistry or chemistry-related fields.
Awards of up to $5,000 will be given to qualified students. Applicants should be African American, Hispanic/Latino, or American Indian students who are high school seniors or college freshmen, sophomores, or juniors. Students must plan to major in or already major in chemistry, biochemistry, chemical engineering, or a chemically related science, and they must plan to pursue a career in the chemical sciences.
Applications are available online at www.acs.org/scholars. The deadline to apply is March 1.
