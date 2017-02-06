Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Telling your boss big news

by Brought to you by ACS Career Navigator
February 6, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

An employee hiding behind a desk.
Credit: Shutterstock
Preparation can take the anxiety out of telling your boss about a leave.

No matter what kind of relationship you have with your boss, it can be nerve-racking to share big, transitional news. When you’re telling him or her that you need family leave, saying that you’re quitting, or sharing other big news, there are things you can do to make the conversation go as smoothly as possible.

Do your homework. Research your company’s policies, whether they’re for employee separation or for family leave. Read your contract and the employee handbook or ask what has been done in the recent past—but only if you can do it discreetly.

Research legal requirements as well. For example, in the U.S., the Family & Medical Leave Act of 1993 provides job protection and unpaid leave for a number of reasons, including pregnancy, birth or adoption of a child, and a serious health issue of the employee, parent, spouse, or child. Some states and companies provide even more.

Plan the solution. If your big news will take you away from your job temporarily, offer your boss a possible plan for coverage. Think about how your work is going to get done while you are gone as well as how you are going to remain productive during the transition periods before and after your leave.

Are there deadlines that can be shifted, either earlier or later, to allow you to see a project through to completion? Can additional people or other resources be brought in to accelerate progress? If someone else takes over a project, is that permanent, or will you take the project back when you return?

How available will you be during your leave? If you need to take leave to deal with personal issues, will you really be able to answer questions or participate in conference calls?

Create a plan for how you are going to transfer the information others will need to manage things while you are gone.

Plan the setting. Once you’re ready to break the news, your supervisor should be one of the first people you tell at work, and the human resources department should be another. Tell as few coworkers as possible beforehand. In these days of social media, information can circulate quickly and unpredictably; assume anything you post there is public information.

Request an in-person meeting in a comfortable, private location at a time with no looming deadlines. Don’t schedule too far in advance of the meeting; you don’t want your boss imagining all sorts of bad scenarios.

Open the discussion by stating the news and the fact that you have preliminary plans to ensure work continues smoothly throughout your transition. Let your supervisor’s reaction guide the conversation—does your supervisor adopt a personal, friendly stance or focus on business?

Discuss the information rollout plans, first with your team, and then with your wider group of coworkers. They may not need to know right away but will eventually be covering your work. Telling them early allows them to plan their schedules around your absence. You can send a formal announcement or tell just a few people and let word spread.

Transitions are always stressful, but planning and careful delivery of the news can start the process with the highest chance for a successful new stage in your career.

Get involved in the discussion. The ACS Career Tips column is published the first week of every month in C&EN. Post your comments, follow the discussion, and suggest topics for future columns in the Career Development section of the ACS Network (www.acs.org/network-careers).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Postmeeting notes are essential
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making a great resignation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Optimize your schedule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE