Artizan Biosciences debuts with funding

Artizan Biosciences, a 2016 spin-off of Yale University, has received funding of an undisclosed amount from two investors, Hatteras Venture Partners and Ireland’s Malin Corp., which now owns 32% of Artizan. With headquarters in Durham, N.C., and labs in New Haven, Conn., Artizan is looking to address diseases involving human intestinal microbiota, including autoimmune and metabolic disorders. Its lead program will be aimed at inflammatory bowel disease. Artizan’s scientific founders are Yale professors Richard Flavell and Noah Palm, as well as Marcel de Zoete, now at Utrecht University.
