The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

February 13, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 7

If the CRISPR gene editing system is to live up to its disease-curing potential, researchers must devise a plan to deliver it into the body

Volume 95 | Issue 7
Gene Therapy

CRISPR’s breakthrough problem

If the CRISPR gene editing system is to live up to its disease-curing potential, researchers must devise a plan to deliver it into the body

What's chocolate, and how does its chemistry inspire such cravings?

Hundreds of chemicals make chocolate so delicious, and it was once a currency you could eat

Tracing the chemistry of household dust

Researchers are finding an ever-growing list of chemicals in dust and are trying to understand what the compounds mean for our health

  • Business

    BioAmber crafts a succinic acid market

    With its plant up and running, Canadian firm aims to conquer commodity petrochemicals with fermentation-made succinic acid

  • Business

    The cleaning industry is awash in change

    Trends influencing household product makers transcend politics of the moment

  • Biological Chemistry

    Engineered bacteria call in immune cells to attack cancer

    Microbes act as immunotherapy, recruiting and activating immune cells to slow tumor growth

Science Concentrates

image name
Physical Chemistry

Nuked zinc isotopes hint at the moon’s formation

Trinity nuclear test site provides a ready-made laboratory for the study of evaporative isotope fractionation

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Shrew poo and deranged hamsters

 

