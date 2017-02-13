CRISPR’s breakthrough problem

February 13, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 7
If the CRISPR gene editing system is to live up to its disease-curing potential, researchers must devise a plan to deliver it into the body
Hundreds of chemicals make chocolate so delicious, and it was once a currency you could eat
Researchers are finding an ever-growing list of chemicals in dust and are trying to understand what the compounds mean for our health
With its plant up and running, Canadian firm aims to conquer commodity petrochemicals with fermentation-made succinic acid
Trends influencing household product makers transcend politics of the moment
Microbes act as immunotherapy, recruiting and activating immune cells to slow tumor growth
Trinity nuclear test site provides a ready-made laboratory for the study of evaporative isotope fractionation