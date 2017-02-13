Asahi Glass builds R&D center

Glass and chemical producer Asahi Glass will build a central R&D center at its Keihin Plant in Yokohama, Japan. The facility will consolidate the R&D operations of two other facilities located in different parts of Yokohama. Asahi says the new facility, scheduled for completion in 2020, will enable a “new R&D system” emphasizing greater collaboration among internal research groups and with nearby universities.
