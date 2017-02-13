BASF promotes biomass approach

Falk Bouwsystemen, a Dutch maker of polyurethane-based insulating panels, is working with BASF to get renewable resources into its products. Under the scheme, BASF is adding renewable resources such as biogas or biobased liquids to its basic chemical feedstock stream. Polyurethane ingredients made with these chemicals are assigned a virtual “bio share” in a range from 25 to 100%. This share is credited to customers that want biobased content. BASF says the approach promotes sustainable production without changing product quality or properties.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter