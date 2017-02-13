Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

February 13, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Frutarom Industries has purchased the shares it did not already own in the savory flavors maker Protein Technologies Ingredients for $40 million. It paid $50 million for a majority stake in 2013.

Oxis Energy, a Cambridge, England, developer of lithium-sulfur battery materials, says it will develop battery cells for a high-altitude “pseudo satellite” to provide remote sensing and internet connectivity in the developing world. Oxis aims to develop a battery cell that will enable the pseudo satellite to fly above the weather for up to three months.

Evonik Industries has invested an undisclosed amount in Hosen Capital Fund III, a Chinese private equity fund that invests in companies in the agriculture and nutrition sector. Evonik has budgeted $105 million to invest in start-ups and venture capital funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has named Yitzhak Peterburg as interim CEO. He replaces Erez Vigodman, who stepped down after clinical trial setbacks and the payment of a fine to the U.S. government to settle bribery charges against the company.

Albany Molecular Research Inc. and Bruker Daltonics are joining to develop high-throughput mass spectrometry (MS) for drug discovery at AMRI’s Albany center. AMRI says Bruker’s MALDI PharmaPulse system is the first to allow MS-based assay screening and analysis.

Strides Shasun, previously known as Strides Arcolab, will spin off its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business to focus on its core finished drug business. In a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange, Strides said its API business accounted for 23% of its sales, or $105 million, in the latest fiscal year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals has sold future royalties on its developmental anticoagulation reversal drug andexanet alfa to HealthCare Royalty Partners for $50 million. Portola can get an additional $100 million upon FDA approval of the drug.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Alexion to acquire biotech firm Portola
Sosei Acquires GPCR Firm Heptares
Albany Molecular To Buy Oso Biopharma

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE