Chan Zuckerberg funds scientists

The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, created last year by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan to rid the planet of disease, is granting 47 researchers from Stanford University; the University of California, Berkeley; and UC San Francisco more than $50 million in total to conduct life sciences research in their areas of expertise. The recipients include Stanford bioengineer Christina Smolke and UC San Francisco chemist Jim Wells.
