Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Click chemistry reaches a new dimension

Modified sulfur fluoride exchange process yields tetrahedral sulfur derivatives

by Stu Borman
February 13, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

In 2014, K. Barry Sharpless and coworkers at Scripps Research Institute California developed sulfur fluoride exchange (SuFEx), a simple and rapid click chemistry reaction that uses sulfuryl fluoride (SO2F2) to make carbon-sulfate links. They used the technique to synthesize disulfates, polysulfate polymers, and other linear products. Suhua Li, Sharpless, and coworkers have now devised a variation that kicks SuFEx click chemistry into another dimension. Using thionyl tetrafluoride (SOF4) instead of SO2F2 as a SuFEx reagent enables them to make up to three tetrahedrally oriented connections to each sulfur hub molecule instead of two linear linkages (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2017, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201611048). Thionyl tetrafluoride reacts initially with a primary amino group, forming a tetrahedral iminosulfur product with two fluoride “handles.” One fluoride or both can then react with aryl alcohols or alkyl amines to create products that are doubly or triply substituted along the sulfur hub’s tetrahedral axes. Potential applications include the synthesis of functional polymers and small-molecule enzyme inhibitors.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE