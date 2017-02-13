Dow and DuPont submit package to regulators

Dow Chemical and DuPont have submitted a remedy package to the European Commission in the hope that the proposed divestitures will be enough to appease antitrust regulators and complete their merger. The companies say they are willing to part with a portion of DuPont’s crop protection business, including associated R&D operations, as well as Dow’s acid copolymers and ionomers business. Indeed, earlier this month, Dow agreed to sell its ethylene acrylic acid copolymers business to South Korea’s SK Global Chemical. As a result of this submission, the EC is extending its review of the merger until April 4.
