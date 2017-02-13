Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

House renews EPA inquiry

by Jessica Morrison
February 13, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

U.S. lawmakers are once again criticizing EPA for using science that is not publicly available in regulatory decision-making. At a hearing of the House of Representatives Science, Space & Technology Committee last week, chair Lamar Smith (R-Texas) warned that congressional efforts to curb EPA’s regulatory authority could be more successful with the new administration. In recent years, Smith and other committee members have sponsored “secret science” legislation that environmental advocates say would have stymied EPA’s pollution regulations. The legislation would have required EPA to base its regulatory actions on publicly available scientific data. Critics say the action would inhibit the use of peer-reviewed medical studies that commonly protect confidential patient information. Some people have questioned whether such legislation is an attack on the scientific process. “Scientists—whether in industry, academia, or the government—must have confidence that they can conduct their work in an atmosphere free of intimidation or undue influence,” Rush D. Holt Jr., CEO of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and former Democratic congressman, said at the hearing.

AAAS CEO Rush Holt and others testify during House committee hearing.
Credit: Carla Schaffer/AAAS
AAAS CEO Rush Holt (second from right) spoke against lawmaker-led reforms to the scientific process at a Feb. 7 congressional hearing.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Proposed U.S. EPA science overhaul debated at Senate hearing﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
House renews EPA inquiry
Congressional panel battles over subpoenas of scientists

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE