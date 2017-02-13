Lilly seeks to cut 200 R&D jobs

Eli Lilly & Co. is offering what it calls a voluntary reallocation program to its R&D employees. The firm’s goal is to reduce about 200 positions globally, or less than 3% of its R&D workforce. The company says it will still invest in new R&D capabilities and hire in strategic areas—including molecule-making capabilities, immunology, and Alzheimer’s disease research—at its U.S. research sites later this year. Lilly cut sales jobs in December 2016 after the Alzheimer’s disease treatment solanezumab failed in clinical trials.
