Mosher Award goes to John Warner

John C. Warner, president and chief technology officer of the Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry, is the winner of the 2016 Harry & Carol Mosher Award, given annually by the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section to recognize and encourage outstanding work in chemistry, work that advances chemistry as a profession, and service to ACS. Warner presented a lecture titled “Innovation & Sustainability: Designing the Future” at the Mosher Award Seminar and Dinner in Santa Clara, Calif., on Jan. 27.
Warner is one of the founders of the field of green chemistry, which involves the design of chemical products and processes that reduce or eliminate the generation of hazardous substances. He is coauthor of the influential textbook “Green Chemistry: Theory & Practice.” In addition to cofounding the Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry, Warner founded Beyond Benign, a nonprofit organization that works with companies and foundations to establish educational workshops for middle school and high school teachers.
The Mosher Award is named for Harry S. Mosher, late professor of chemistry at Stanford University, and Carol W. Mosher of SRI International. The husband-and-wife chemists founded the Santa Clara Valley Section.
