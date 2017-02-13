Advertisement

Business

Printable metals forge ahead

by Alexander H. Tullo
February 13, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 7
A couple of recent developments show that additive manufacturing isn’t just for polymers. The Burlington, Mass.-based three-dimensional printing start-up Desktop Metal has received $45 million in a funding round led by BMW i Ventures, Lowe’s Ventures, and GV (formerly Google Ventures). The company has raised a total of $97 million since it was founded in October 2015. “Just as plastic 3-D printing paved the way for rapid prototyping, metal 3-D printing will make a profound impact on the way companies both prototype and mass-produce parts,” says Ric Fulop, Desktop Metal’s CEO. Separately, American Elements says it has completed an expansion of its Los Angeles plant for 3-D printing metals. The company says it can now make “several metric tons of high-purity alloys monthly.”

