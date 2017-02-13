Robert Grubbs wins Remsen Award

Robert H. Grubbs, Victor & Elizabeth Atkins Professor of Chemistry at Caltech, is the recipient of the 2017 Remsen Award, presented by the ACS Maryland Section for outstanding achievement in chemistry. The award is named after Ira Remsen, Johns Hopkins University’s first professor of chemistry and second president.
In 2005, Grubbs; Richard R. Schrock, the Frederick G. Keyes Professor of Chemistry at MIT; and Yves Chauvin of the French Petroleum Institute were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing olefin metathesis. Grubbs’s research focuses on the design, synthesis, and mechanistic studies of complexes that catalyze basic organic transformations.
