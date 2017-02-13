Rubber Division presents awards

ACS’s Rubber Division has presented six scientists with its 2017 Science & Technology Awards, which honor contributions and innovations in the rubber and elastomer industries. The winners will receive their awards during the Rubber Division’s 191st Technical Meeting in Beachwood, Ohio, in April.
Judit E. Puskas, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of Akron, is the winner of the Charles Goodyear Medal, given to scientists or engineers responsible for an outstanding invention, innovation, or development that results in a significant change or contribution to the rubber industry.
David J. Lohse, retired from ExxonMobil Research & Engineering Co., is the winner of the Melvin Mooney Distinguished Technology Award, which honors individuals who have exhibited exceptional technical competency by making significant and repeated contributions to rubber science and technology.
Juan L. Valentin, a scientist at the Institute of Polymer Science & Technology of the Spanish Council for Scientific Research, is the recipient of the Sparks-Thomas Award, which recognizes and encourages outstanding scientific contributions and innovations in the field of elastomers by young scientists, technologists, and engineers.
Jimmy Mays, distinguished scientist at the University of Tennessee will receive the Chemistry of Thermoplastic Elastomers Award, which recognizes scientists’ significant contributions in advancing the chemistry of thermoplastic elastomers. The award emphasizes innovations that have yielded significant new commercial or patentable materials.
Sadhan C. Jana, professor and chair of polymer engineering at the University of Akron, is the winner of the George Stafford Whitby Award for Distinguished Teaching and Research, which honors teachers and academic scientists for distinguished innovative and inspirational teaching and research in chemistry and polymer science.
Richard J. Jorkasky, technical manager at Kobelco Stewart Bolling, will receive the Fernley H. Banbury Award, which honors innovations of production equipment widely used in the manufacture of rubber or rubberlike articles of importance.
