Solvay adds DuPont battery materials

Solvay has acquired DuPont’s Energain lithium-ion, high-voltage battery separation and electrolyte formulations technology for an undisclosed sum. The technology, combined with Solvay’s existing salts and battery electrolyte additives business, will enable customers to make safe high-energy batteries at an affordable cost, Solvay says. Separately, Kazakhstan’s United Chemical Company and Solvay may build a hydrogen peroxide unit in the central Asian country using Solvay technology.
