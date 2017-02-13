Advertisement

Policy

U.S. firms seek ‘fair play’ in India

by Glenn Hess, special to C&EN
February 13, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 7
U.S. business groups, including chemical and pharmaceutical industry trade associations, are urging Congress and the White House to press India to lower trade barriers and allow greater access to its huge markets. “The U.S. government, including Congress, should use all available channels to ensure fair play for businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs across the U.S., and to support Indian efforts that align with these goals,” the organizations wrote in a Feb. 1 letter to congressional leaders. While the groups acknowledge that improvements have been made since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election nearly three years ago, they say the economic relationship between the U.S. and India “remains unbalanced and significantly underperforming its potential.” The groups argue that the relationship could be strengthened by ensuring similar rules for foreign and domestic companies, boosting support for intellectual property rights, and promoting foreign direct investment. Organizations signing the letter include the American Chemistry Council, Biotechnology Innovation Organization, CropLife America, Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America, and the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates.

