Unilever to disclose fragrance ingredients

Consumer goods giant Unilever says it will begin to voluntarily disclose the fragrance ingredients in its individual home and personal care products down to 0.01% of the products’ formulations. It will also disclose the scent that each fragrance ingredient contributes. The lists will be available on Unilever’s website by 2018. In addition, the company will label fragrance allergens on the packages of its personal care products in the U.S. Generally, fragrance formulas are considered trade secrets and are not part of ingredient disclosure rules. The Environmental Working Group, an advocacy organization that tracks ingredients in personal care and cleaning products, applauded the move. EWG says the new policy is a game changer, and it expects other major companies to follow suit.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter