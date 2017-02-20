Boehringer, Cornell target the lung

Boehringer Ingelheim and Weill Cornell Medicine are joining to discover new approaches to treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The three-year collaboration is intended to combine Weill Cornell’s understanding of chronic airway diseases with Boehringer’s expertise in discovering therapies for respiratory disease. The two organizations earlier collaborated on inflammatory bowel disease.
