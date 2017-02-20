A more natural approach to catalysts

February 20, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 8
To make chemical processing more sustainable, chemists turn to animal, vegetable, and mineral sources for catalytic materials
Cover image:
Credit:
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning takes a gander at the molecules responsible for your cinematic experience
Wayne State’s Sascha Drewlo applies genomics to challenging questions about maternal health
But some of the country’s scientists are disillusioned with the continuing funding trend
A comic collaboration between C&EN and ChemScrapes cartoonist Brendan Burkett
Patent court judges released long-awaited decision, but legal battle for CRISPR is just beginning