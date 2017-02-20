Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

February 20, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 8

To make chemical processing more sustainable, chemists turn to animal, vegetable, and mineral sources for catalytic materials

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 8
Green Chemistry

A more natural approach to catalysts

To make chemical processing more sustainable, chemists turn to animal, vegetable, and mineral sources for catalytic materials

Periodic graphics: Chemistry at the movies

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning takes a gander at the molecules responsible for your cinematic experience

Delivering on spider silk’s promise

Prototype products emerge, but scale-up challenges persist

  • Biological Chemistry

    Molecular biologist discusses potential game-changing genetic test for pregnant women

    Wayne State’s Sascha Drewlo applies genomics to challenging questions about maternal health

  • Environment

    India’s science budget gets an increase

    But some of the country’s scientists are disillusioned with the continuing funding trend

  • Environment

    Sketch chemistry: Psychoanalytical chemistry

    A comic collaboration between C&EN and ChemScrapes cartoonist Brendan Burkett

Science Concentrates

image name
Litigation

CRISPR patent dispute ends well for Broad Institute. Berkeley says: Not so fast

Patent court judges released long-awaited decision, but legal battle for CRISPR is just beginning

Business & Policy Concentrates

