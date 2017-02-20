Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Call for nominations for HIST Breakthrough Awards

by Linda Wang
February 20, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The ACS Division of the History of Chemistry (HIST) is calling for nominations for its 2017 Citation for Chemical Breakthrough Awards.

The awards recognize breakthrough publications, books, and patents worldwide in the field of chemistry. The advances must have been revolutionary in concept, broad in scope, and long-term in impact.

Departments or institutions being recognized will receive a plaque to be hung near the office or laboratory where the breakthrough was achieved.

The award, now entering its 12th year, has recognized 57 breakthrough achievements in chemistry around the world. The 2016 awardees are the University of Innsbruck for Leopold Pfaundler’s 1867 research on the kinetic theory of chemical reactions; the University of Chicago for Willard F. Libby’s 1947 discovery of radiocarbon dating to estimate the age of organic materials; the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, for Herbert S. Gutowsky’s 1951 first observation of spin-spin coupling in liquids, a crucial step in transforming NMR spectroscopy into one of the most powerful tools in chemical science; and the Medical Research Council in Cambridge, England, for Fred Sanger’s 1977 DNA sequencing with chain-terminating inhibitors to determine the sequences of bases in DNA.

Nominations are due by May 26 and must include a full literature citation and a supporting statement of up to 200 words.

For more information about the award and past winners, or to submit a nomination, visit goo.gl/nZ56rE, or e-mail Jeffrey I. Seeman at jseeman@­richmond.edu.

Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for nominations for HIST Breakthrough Awards
Call for nominations for 2021 Citations for Chemical Breakthrough Awards
Call for nominations for Citations for Chemical Breakthrough awards

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE