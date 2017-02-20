Ciapetta Lectureship to Ahmad Moini

Ahmad Moini, research fellow at BASF, is the recipient of the 2016 F. G. Ciapetta Lectureship in Catalysis, presented by the North American Catalysis Society.
An expert in zeolites and catalysis, Moini is being recognized for his contributions to the development of the copper chabazite (Cu-CHA) catalyst for selective catalytic reduction of NOx emission from diesel vehicles. Today, the Cu-CHA catalyst is used in millions of diesel vehicles.
The $5,000 prize is presented every other year to honor substantial contributions in the field of catalysis and the discovery of new catalytic reactions and systems of potential industrial importance.
