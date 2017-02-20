Advertisement

Materials

Ciapetta Lectureship to Ahmad Moini

by Linda Wang
February 20, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 8
Most Popular in Materials

Ahmad Moini
[+]Enlarge
Credit: BASF
Photo of Ahmad Moini.
Credit: BASF

Ahmad Moini, research fellow at BASF, is the recipient of the 2016 F. G. Ciapetta Lectureship in Catalysis, presented by the North American Catalysis Society.

An expert in zeolites and catalysis, Moini is being recognized for his contributions to the development of the copper chabazite (Cu-CHA) catalyst for selective catalytic reduction of NOx emission from diesel vehicles. Today, the Cu-CHA catalyst is used in millions of diesel vehicles.

The $5,000 prize is presented every other year to honor substantial contributions in the field of catalysis and the discovery of new catalytic reactions and systems of potential industrial importance.

Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

