Delaware Award to David Eaton

David F. Eaton, scientific adviser to Delaware-based start-up Lightwave Logic, is the winner of the 2016 Delaware Section Award for his work in photopolymers while at DuPont.
The award recognizes conspicuous scientific achievement and contributions in an area of chemistry or chemical engineering by a member of the ACS Delaware Section.
At DuPont, Eaton was technology director of new business initiatives in DuPont’s Electronic Technologies strategic business unit. He was responsible for identifying and implementing new business opportunities in photonics. In addition, while on loan to DuPont Ventures, he helped develop opportunities for DuPont in photonic markets and helped incubate a small photonics venture.
