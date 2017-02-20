Advertisement

Safety

EPA picks science advisers for new panel on chemicals

by Glenn Hess, special to C&EN
February 20, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 8
EPA has named the 18 members who will make up its new Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals. The panel is tasked with providing “independent advice and expert consultation” to the agency regarding the scientific and technical aspects of implementing the revised Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), according to the committee’s charter. The members, selected from about 100 nominees, include nine from academia, three from state and federal government agencies, four from industry, and two from nongovernmental organizations. Of those in industry, the committee includes two representatives from pharmaceutical firms—GlaxoSmithKline and Merck & Co.—and a former Dow Chemical employee now with Underwriters Laboratories. But no members are currently affiliated with a chemical company. The American Chemistry Council (ACC), which lobbies on behalf of the chemical industry, says the advisers picked by EPA have considerable expertise and represent a diverse set of interests relevant to chemical regulation. But ACC adds: “We encourage EPA to consider expanding the membership to include chemical industry representation, as required by Section 26 of TSCA.” The committee is expected to meet three to four times a year.

