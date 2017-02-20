Gary Haller honored for distinguished service

Gary L. Haller, research professor of chemical and environmental engineering at Yale School of Engineering & Applied Science, is the recipient of the 2016 North American Catalysis Society Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Catalysis.
Haller is investigating a variety of catalysts based on structured carbon supports, specifically on single- and multiwalled carbon nanotubes. He is trying to understand how these supports influence the reactivity of dispersed metal particles and how structure affects the behavior of acid sites in oxides.
The $5,000 award is presented every two years to recognize an individual who has advanced catalytic chemistry or engineering through significant service to the catalysis community and outstanding technical accomplishments.
