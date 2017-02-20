Green Biologics partners for plasticizers

Biobased chemicals firm Green Biologics is collaborating with Jungbunzlauer, a food ingredients and biodegradable products firm, on a route to the plasticizers tributyl citrate and acetyl tributyl citrate. The process will use 1-butanol from Green Biologics and citric acid from Jungbunzlauer, both made via sugar fermentation. Green Biologics delivered its first 1-butanol shipment from its facility in Little Falls, Minn., earlier this month.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter