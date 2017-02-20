Joseph J. Kirkland, 91, died on Oct. 30, 2016, in Wilmington, Del.
“Dr. Kirkland was renowned as one of the creators of high-performance liquid chromatography and for his many improvements in HPLC column technology. He advanced the use of this technique as a colecturer of the first ACS Short Course on HPLC from 1971 to 1995 and by his eight books, 150 publications, and 28 patents. Dr. Kirkland also contributed significantly to field flow fractionation and HPLC method development.”— Lloyd R. Snyder, friend
Most recent title: vice president of R&D, Advanced Materials Technology
Education: A.B., chemistry, Emory University, 1950; M.S., chemistry, Emory University, 1951; Ph.D., analytical chemistry, University of Virginia, 1953
Survivors: wife, Karin; daughters, Kerry, Celeste Mozeic, and Holly Clauser; and sons, Kent and Mark
