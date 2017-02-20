Khalida S. Scheidelman, 86, died on June 4, 2016, in Norwich, N.Y.
“Khalida Scheidelman taught chemistry at Immaculata High School in Washington, D.C., and Glenbard West High School in Downers Grove, Ill. She was an analytical chemist at New Brunswick Laboratory in Argonne, Ill., from 1963 to 2000. She was a loving wife, loving mother, and wonderful woman. She is sorely missed.”—Ronald Scheidelman, husband
Most recent title: analytical chemist, New Brunswick Laboratory
Education: B.S., chemistry, Dunbarton College of Holy Cross, 1953; M.S., chemistry, Georgetown University, 1959
Survivors: husband, Ronald; three sons; three daughters; and 10 grandchildren
