Krishna Balasubramanian, 70, died on Aug. 26, 2016, in Chennai, India.
“Dr. Balasubramanian was an eminent scientist who had worked as a postdoctoral fellow in several U.S.-based universities before moving back to his home country to work at Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) in Chennai until retiring as a deputy director in the organic chemistry department. Over his illustrious career, he authored more than 40 publications. The most notable of these was ‘Quinolinium dichromate, a new reagent for the oxidation of alcohols,’ which was published in 1986 in the Indian Journal of Chemistry. By 2012, this publication had received more than 250 citations.”—Anand Balasubramanian, son
Most recent title: deputy director of organic chemistry, CLRI
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Madras, 1965; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Madras, 1974
Survivors: wife, Thirupurasundari; daughter, Lalitha; and son, Anand
