Novasep to build viral vector facility

The contract manufacturer Novasep will spend $29 million to build a viral vector facility in Seneffe, Belgium. The facility will house two suites equipped with single-use bioreactors ranging in size from 200 to 2,000 L. When completed in early 2019, the site will help meet growing demand for late-clinical-trial and commercial-scale production of viral-vector-based gene and immunotherapies, Novasep says. The company already has lab-scale production at a site in nearby Gosselies.
