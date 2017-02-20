Phillip Britt wins Storch Award

Phillip F. Britt, chemical sciences division director at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, is the 2016 recipient of the Henry H. Storch Award in Fuel Science, sponsored by the ACS Division of Energy & Fuels and the Elsevier journal Fuel. The award, consisting of $5,000 and a plaque, is given annually to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to research in the field of fuel science.
Britt was honored for his elucidation of new fundamental insights into the complex mix of free-radical, ionic, and concerted reaction paths of oxygen functional groups in organic energy resources. This research led to the development of improved methods for converting fossil and biomass resources into fuels and chemicals.
