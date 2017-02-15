Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Pinning a bull’s-eye on cancer cells

Bioorthogonal technique adds azide groups to cancer cell surfaces for selective drug targeting

by Stu Borman
February 15, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Enzymes overexpressed in cancer cells deprotect administered azido sugar compound, enabling cells to metabolically incorporate azide groups into cancer cell membranes. A co-administered drug conjugate then links to the azide groups by click chemistry, recruiting the drug to the cancer cell surface.
Credit: Adapted from Nature Chemical Biology
Bioorthogonal technique marks cancer cells for selective ATTACK.

A new small-molecule strategy could help target cancer drugs selectively to tumors with the help of click chemistry (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2017, DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.2297).

Many cancer drugs attack healthy tissue in addition to tumors, leading to harmful side effects. So scientists want to target therapeutics to cancer cells more selectively.

One such approach that has reached the clinic is antibody-drug conjugates. Antibodies recognize antigens, such as HER2 on some breast cancer cells, allowing antibody-attached drugs to kill those cancer cells selectively. But disease-specific antigens aren’t always available, and antibody-drug conjugates are costly and must be administered intravenously.

A group led by Jianjun Cheng of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), Lichen Yin of Soochow University, and Xuesi Chen of Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry has now come up with a strategy called active tissue targeting via anchored click chemistry (ATTACK) that they’ve tested in mice and that may have advantages over antibody-drug conjugates.

In the two-step ATTACK process, the researchers first give tumor-bearing mice an ether-protected sugar that carries an azide group. Cells can deprotect and then metabolize the sugar, which then gets attached to glycoproteins in the cell membrane. Because cancer cells proliferate quickly, they overexpress some enzymes, two of which catalyze deprotection of the azido sugar. This makes cancer cells more likely than normal cells to be tagged by the bioorthogonal azide groups.

In the second step, researchers give the mice an anticancer drug conjugated to dibenzocyclooctyne (DBCO). DBCO’s alkyne group undergoes a selective click-chemistry reaction with azides, thus recruiting the conjugated drug selectively to azide-decorated cancer cells.

In the mice, ATTACK improved drug-targeting selectivity 50% for treated tumors over untreated ones. And a DBCO-doxorubicin conjugate was significantly more effective and much less toxic than doxorubicin alone at treating colon cancer and two forms of breast cancer in mice—improvements the researchers plan to quantify in future work.

ATTACK has potential advantages over antibody-drug conjugates: It doesn’t require that a given cancer have a cell-surface antigen because the method creates its own targets; and ATTACK’s small-molecule agents could be orally available and less expensive to make.

The strategy “is very elegant” for achieving selective action because the ether is deprotected primarily in cancer cells, comments targeted drug delivery expert Liangfang Zhang of the University of California, San Diego. “It’s great work that will generate a lot of interest in the field.”

“The approach is clever in that it translates an intracellular molecular signature, cancer-related enzyme expression, to a cell-surface signature, azide groups that allow for targeting,” says bioorthogonal chemistry specialist Carolyn R. Bertozzi of Stanford University, adding that she is interested to see if the approach can be developed commercially.

Cheng and coworkers are founding a start-up called Iria Pharma through UIUC Research Park’s EnterpriseWorks Incubator to develop ATTACK clinically.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
X-rays activate cancer drug
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Click chemistry sees first use in humans
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Targeting tumor-specific T cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE