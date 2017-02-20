Robert R. Dewald, 80, died on July 21, 2016, in Winchester, Mass.
“Bob Dewald’s research focused primarily on the kinetics and mechanism of metal-ammonia reductions of organic compounds. His reputation for effective teaching in his freshman chemistry courses was legendary, and he was a model for any young professor who aspired for excellence in teaching the large lower-division courses. In the research laboratory, where Bob had miles of high-vacuum lines with vacuum pumps running 24/7, he taught graduate students the art of fabricating glass apparatus, meticulously conducting experiments, and analyzing data.”—Frederick A. Luzzio, former student
Most recent title: chemistry professor, Tufts University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Central Michigan College, 1958; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Michigan State University, 1963
Survivors: wife, Inge; daughter, Denise; and son, Mark
